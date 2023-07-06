Tinubu’s aide disowns ministerial list, says it’s ‘mere fabrications’

By Danlami Nmodu

The Special Adviser on Special Studies, Communication and Strategy to the President, Mr Dele Alake has debunked reports on the list of Tinubu’s Ministers in circulation.

Alake likened reports on the President’s ministerial list to rumours and mere fabrications

Newsdiaryonline, among others, had recently published an insider’s insight into Tinubu’s Ministerial list.

However while reacting to the reports Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Alake told journalists: “We are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media.

“Now, I as a media man, I chuckle to myself that people want to sell, so they just fabricate. I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready. You will be the first to know about his intentions.”

Addressing the issue of the ministers, he said, “About the ministerial list; but the simple truth is that, you know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.”

