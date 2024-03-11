Tinubu’s agenda on food security real, non-negotiable – Minister

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, says President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on food security is not just a mere promise but an absolute priority.

Speaking in Sokoto State on Sunday during an inspection of the ongoing work on the Goronyo Dam speedway, the minister emphasised the importance of contractors fulfilling their responsibilities.

Goronyo said that the members of the National Executive Council were actively overseeing the activities of all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective monitoring.

“The era of neglecting contracts is behind us, we are fully committed, and we expect contractors to deliver. We won’t award contracts for contractors to relax at home while we pay.

“We will not rest until Nigerians reap the true benefits of democracy championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Regarding the dam project, Goronyo acknowledged the challenges with the speed gate causing water overflow and damaging farmlands.

“This issue has led to significant crop damage, and farmers have raised concerns.

“At the ministry level, we have engaged the contractor, who has committed to completing the work within two weeks,” he explained.

The minister further said that his on-site visit provided valuable insights into the level of compliance.

“By the end of the stipulated period, upon my return, if the work is completed with a lasting solution, I will be satisfied,” he concluded. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir