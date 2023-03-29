Tinubu’s administration’ll benefit Nigerian youths–Association

By Sylvester Thompson

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Integrity Movement(NIM) has expressed optimism that Nigerian youths would benefit from the incoming administration of President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Mr Sadiq Abubakar, National Leader of the NIM, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said youths participated wholeheartedly at the recently concluded general elections, hence they have a lot of expectations from the government.

Abubakar said that even in the manifesto of Tinubu, there are a lot of provisions to accommodate young people in Nigeria.

He said that in the history of Nigeria, there had been no administration that came with a lot of interventions for the youths than the Buhari administration, adding that Tinubu’s administration would do more.

Abubakar said at the last elections, the youths were vindicated when they put in their best to ensure credible outcomes of the elections in the country.

According to him, the entire process was all about young people who participated from working as INEC ad hoc who stood as agents representing different parties.

“They represent good numbers in terms of voting strength of the country, I think they did that because they believe in democracy.

“They believe in their country, so for them to come and decide on what is good for the country by voting the candidate of their choice, they have done what is expected of them,’’ Abubakar said.

The NIM National leader stressed that youths also stood to protect their votes because they were part of the process.

He urged youths to be calm, law abiding and hopeful that things should work out in their favour.

Abubakar cautioned that presidential candidates and their supporters should not take laws into their hands because they lost the election, saying that the interest of the country should be paramount.

He urged aggrieved parties to follow due process by approaching the election petition tribunals rather than resorting to any other means.

Abubakar said: ”Nigeria is the only country that Nigerians can call their own, therefore the interest of the nation should supersede personal interests.” (NAN)