Tinubu’s administration is non-partisan, all-inclusive – Aide

By Patience Aliyu

Ms Khadijat Omotayo, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Constituency Affairs, says that the president is running a non-partisan and all-inclusive administration.

Omotayo said this during a townhall with some critical stakeholders on Saturday in Jos.

She said that the townhall aimed at getting feedbacks from the stakeholders in the state on government’s projects, policies and programmes.

“My role is to ensure that the concerns of Nigerians are properly addressed by the president.

“I want to assure you that the Tinubu administration is non-partisan; it is devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments.

“The president is running an all-inclusive, transparent and accountable government; he is building a better future and laying a solid foundation for the next generation.

“So, let’s support him to succeed. This is why I have come to Plateau to hear your concerns and take them to the President for immediate action,”she said

Omotayo said that the Federal Government had concluded arrangements to commence the dualisation of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road.

The president’s aide particularly called on the youth to support the president in his bid toward moving Nigeria to the next level.

Speaking, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, represented by Mr Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in the state, thanked Omotayo for organising the meeting in Plateau.

According to him, the townhall had provided a platform for residents of the state to interface with her and present all the pressing challenges confronting the state.

The governor, however, said that his administration had put measures in place toward boosting agriculture, education, healthcare services, youth empowerment, infrastructure, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town had in attendance traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups, representatives of various labour unions, ethnic nationalities, among others.(NAN)