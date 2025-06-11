Tinubu’s achievements undermine opposition doubts – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has lauded the achievements of President Bola Tinubu, saying his administration’s impactful projects and reforms

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has lauded the achievements of President Bola Tinubu, saying his administration’s impactful projects and reforms have rendered political opposition efforts ineffective ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike made the remarks on Wednesday during the inauguration of the N16 to N20 road project, which stretches from Nnamdi Azikiwe Way through Katampe to Wole Soyinka Way, in Abuja.

He noted that the impressive pace of development under Tinubu’s leadership had disoriented critics and opposition groups, who, he claimed, had formed a coalition to challenge the president’s potential re-election bid.

“I thought there would be a coalition, but when people see new projects being unveiled daily, that idea collapses.

“It has failed because the good work is too obvious to ignore,” Wike said.

He revealed that he instructed his media team to ensure that all national television stations broadcast the inauguration ceremonies of completed projects across the FCT.

The minister outlined a series of upcoming inaugurations: a 15-kilometre road to Wassa on Friday, another project at Life Camp on Monday, and the INEC Headquarters on Tuesday, among others.

Wike emphasised that the projects were not only timely but also exceeded expectations.

“The road inaugurated on Wednesday was awarded in September and commenced in October 2024. It was later extended through Gishiri Village to connect Wole Soyinka Way.

“Although the extension was only approved by the FCT Executive Council the previous week, the contractor had already completed it, citing confidence in prompt government payments.”

He also noted that communities affected by the construction were adequately compensated, receiving 200 percent of valuation, and resettled in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Tinubu.

“Contractors now have confidence to execute projects knowing they will be paid.

“President Tinubu has brought that trust back, and the people of the FCT are seeing progress like never before,” Wike said.

He thanked the president for giving him the opportunity to be part of what he described as a “revolution in the FCT,” and vowed that no project initiated under his tenure would be abandoned.

In response, President Tinubu commended Wike and his team for their commitment to transformative infrastructure development, describing the minister as a “team builder and a team player.”

“Infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity,” the president said.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, expressed gratitude to FCT residents for their patience during the construction process.

“To the people of Gishiri, Maitama, and the entire FCT community, thank you for your resilience and belief in the government’s capacity to deliver.

“You are the heart of this city, and this project is a tribute to your enduring hope,” she said.

Earlier, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Richard Dauda, described the newly inaugurated road as a 3.7-kilometre, six-lane dual carriageway.

He said it connected Shehu Shagari Way (N16) with Wole Soyinka Way (N20), linking Maitama District in Phase I to Katampe, Jahi, and Mabushi districts in Phase II.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)