Tinubu’s 2 years worth more than a decade – Goronyo

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Works, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in just two years in office have surpassed those of an entire decade.

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Works, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in just two years in office have surpassed those of an entire decade.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto, Goronyo emphasised that Tinubu was committed to the serious task of repositioning Nigeria to meet the needs and aspirations of all its citizens.

“President Tinubu has cautioned all his cabinet members that their appointments are not for enjoyment, but for dedicated service to safeguard Nigeria’s future.

“Today, we are proud of his passion and commitment to the development of Nigeria across all sectors.

“His dedication has already made a positive impact that feels like more than a decade’s worth of progress, even though he has been in office for only two years,” he said.

The minister further stated that the country was currently undergoing extensive rehabilitation across all sectors.

“Though we inherited numerous incomplete and abandoned projects, many of which are still ongoing, we have surpassed expectations.

“Under the Ministry of Works alone, we had completed no fewer than 260 projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” he said.

Goronyo also reaffirmed that the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda was being implemented smoothly and continues to receive top priority from all the members of the federal cabinet.

He congratulated Tinubu and assured Nigerians that more democratic dividends were on the way.

Commenting on the achievements of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, the Minister praised the Governor for his transparency and commitment to inclusive governance.

He stated that the governor’s nine-point Smart Agenda was being effectively implemented and it was delivering tangible results.

“We will continue to pray for and support him, so that after he is re-elected in 2027, it will be an opportunity to consolidate on the progress already made,” Goronyo added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)