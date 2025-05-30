Tinubu’s 2 years in office: APC lauds Nigerians for understanding

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended Nigerians for their understanding and support to President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the last two years.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary made the commendation on behalf of the party, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on the midterm anniversary of the Tinubu-led administration.

He said that the country was on a progressive path under Tinubu, adding that more support and understanding were needed from the citizens.

“We applaud Nigerians for their invaluable understanding and support so far and we crave their continued support to Mr President for the second half of the tenure and beyond.

“The support will enable the administration unpack the fullness of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the overall good of Nigerians,”Morka said.

He noted that in the face of daunting generational challenges, Tinubu’s administration had demonstrated political will never before recorded in our contemporary political history.

Morka said that like a confident surgeon, Tinubu had enacted and continued to enact policy reforms skillfully designed to give the country, not just a chance for urgent resuscitation, but a real shot at rejuvenating its wellness.

He said that the APC leadership remained conscious of the challenges Nigerians were going through because of the inevitable policy reforms the Tinubu-led administration had to take in the interest of all.

He added that in all, the best interest and well-being of the current and future generations remained at the core of Tinubu’s thinking and actions.

Morka noted that some of the reforms of the administration include; the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonising multiple exchange rates among others.

These he said were inevitable and crucial steps to stabilising and positioning the economy for steady and sustainable growth.

“At midterm, the pall of gloom over our nation has been lifted and replaced by a dawn of rebounding optimism and progress.

“Signs and indications have never been clearer in our recent history, of a resurgent economy heralding strong prospects of a vibrant and prosperous future for our country, “Morka said.

He said that the Tinubu-led administration’s relentless war against oil theft had helped boost oil production, adding that our production now standing upwards of 1.8mbpd.

The APC spokesman said this surpassed the Organisation of Petroluem Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) quota, for the first time in recent history.

According to him, the massive reforms and investments in oil and gas sectors totaling over 8 billion dollars, had improved the ease-of-doing-business in the country.

He said that the development had revitalised stock market for enhanced profitability and attracted Foreign Direct investments (FDIs) in excess of 50 billion dollars.

Morka added that under the administration, the country had posted trade surpluses all for consecutive quarters since 2023.

“The historic Gross Domestic Product (GDP), growth of 3.38 per cent in Q4 of 2024 has been lauded by both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) as incontrovertible index of a rebounding economy.

“In its determination to enhance peace and security, the administration has left no stone unturned in its renewed fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Thankfully, the massive supports for military welfare and funding of the Armed Forces have resulted in the neutralising of more than 13,500 terrorists and arrests of nearly 18,000.

“With many internally-displaced persons (IDP’s) camps being shut down and displaced persons returning to their homelands, farmers are now accessing their farms with attendant crash in food prices,” Morka stated.

He said the administration had done remarkably well in the education and health sectors as well as improving basic infrastructure across the country.

“In the critical health sector, the administration has equally left indelible footprints by approving 21 strategic policies with direct bearing on the health of Nigerians.

“It has disbursed more than N80 billion to revatilise more than 8,000 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Empirically, a lot more have been accomplished in the creative industry, solid minerals, power, energy, oil and gas sectors among others,’’ he said.

Morka advised Nigerians to continue to support the administration, saying that Tinubu is determined to serve Nigerians better in the concluding half of his four-year tenure,” he said.(NAN)