Tinubu’s 100 days in office evidence of renewed hope for Nigeria- Sen. Gumel

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) says President Bola Tinubu has shown strong commitment for Nigeria’s renewed hope in his 100 days in office.

Gumel said this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference to mark the President’s 100 days in office.

According to him, the activities that have taken place within the period are evidences that the president is prepared to revitalise the Nigerian economy.

He said: “Tinubu’s courage to announce fuel subsidy removal on May 29 shows his determination to put Nigeria on the path of economic growth and sustainability.”

Gumel commended the President’s political will to dare a move that many governments before him avoided, adding that it showed his “love for Nigeria”.

He further said the President was aware of the impact of the subsidy removal, adding that he was making efforts to cushion the effects.

“President Tinubu’s resolve to revamp the economy was evident from the beginning of this administration when he announced the removal of oil subsidy, which has become a cankerworm.

“Such a daring move can only be taken by someone with political will and we thank him for that action,’’ he said.

He said the President was determined to ensure that the leakage occasioned by the subsidy regime was completely eliminated, in spite of efforts by beneficiaries of subsidy to sabotage his effort.

“The beneficiaries of subsidy will stop at nothing to sabotage this government.

“So, Nigerians should be patient as the president is doing everything to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

“For instance, the N5 billion released to state governments and other measures being put in place to ensure that the impact of the subsidy removal was minimised are all evidence that he means well for Nigerians.

“Also, there are efforts by the present government to ensure that the price of fuel becomes affordable.

“With the Dangote Refinery coming on board, the resuscitation of some of our refineries and ongoing discussions around modular refineries, I have no doubt that the hardship will be short-lived,” he said.

He said that besides subsidy removal, Tinubu within his 100 days in office, nominated and inaugurated his minsters, whom, he said, had swung into action.

He added that the President was also able to appoint service chiefs, who had “hit the ground running”.

Gumel further said the President had also embarked on a lot of foreign trips, geared toward attracting investments to help revamp the economy.

“In spite of various distractions including the ongoing election litigation, President Tinubu has remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and we can all attest to that,’’ he said.

On the proposed warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) the presidential aide urged the union to continue to interface with committees set up by government toward finding lasting solution to the problem rather than proceeding on strike.

He said embarking on strike would disrupt economic activities which would set the country backward.

According to him, Nigerian workers should distance themselves from opposition parties doing everything to sabotage the present government’s effort.

On pending ministerial slots, Gumel said it would be concluded once the National Assembly resumed plenary.

According to him, names of rejected ministerial nominees will either be re-presented for consideration or new names will be forwarded to the national assembly for consideration.

He said the decision was the President’s prerogative.(NAN)

