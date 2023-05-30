Tinubu won’t disappoint, Oyo APC assures Nigerians

By Akeem Abas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has assured Nigerians that the new administration of President Bola Tinubu would meet their yearnings and aspirations.

This is contained in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Tinubu became the nation’s 16th president on Monday after taking the oath of office at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

NAN reports that Tinubu was sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, as the immediate successor to former President Muhammadu Buhari who just completed his two terms in office.

The APC said that Tinubu would meet their aspirations in terms of national rebirth, economic growth and life abundance.

The party urged Nigerians to support Tinubu with prayers in view of the herculean task ahead.

The APC expressed delight at the peaceful transition between Buhari and Tinubu despite threat as well as intimidation from some opposition elements.

It assured Nigerians that Tinubu would put Nigeria on the track of accelerated growth and development.

“Our new has demonstrated a great deal of passion, resilience and zeal to rewrite the story of Nigeria and thus reposition it as the true Giant of Africa.

“As we commend Buhari who did his best to fix Nigeria in the last eight years, we guarantee that the next four years of Tinubu would be full of success stories.

“We are fully behind our national leader and President. We urge all citizens and residents of the country to remain optimistic. They should be ready to play their part,” it said.

The APC said that Nigeria would be great again with the kind of peace and tranquility which heralded the grand finale of the democratic transition.

“With the kind of peace and tranquility which heralded the grand finale of the democratic transition and the huge presence of well- wishers, drawn from across the globe.

“It is safe to say that Nigeria would be great again. We congratulate Mr President and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

“We also congratulate the Vice-President, Sen. Kashim Shettima and the APC national leadership on this monumental feat,” it said.

It assured them of their full cooperation and support as they begin a new chapter in the nation’s national life.

The APC expressed optimism the Tinubu administration would usher in unprecedented growth and development for Nigeria. (NAN)