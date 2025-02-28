Tinubu wishes Muslim faithful spiritual fulfillment during Ramadan 

President Bola Tinubu wishes the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings as they begin the sacred month of Ramadan.

President Bola Tinubu wishes the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings as they begin the sacred month of Ramadan.

In a statement he personally signed, the President said: “We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith.”

According to Tinubu, Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity.

He described it as a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate.

“I urge all Muslims observing the fast to embrace the profound lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that this holy month embodies.

“Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities.

“The 2025 Ramadan holds special significance as it coincides with a period of renewed hope and progress for our nation,” Tinubu stated.

He said his administration’s bold and transformative policies were beginning to yield positive results, as evidenced by the gradual stabilisation of the economy.

“The Gross Domestic Product for the last quarter of 2024 showed a marked improvement over the same period in 2023.

“The once-soaring prices of essential food items are now downward, providing much-needed relief to our fasting population and all Nigerians.

“The exchange rate is stabilising, and fuel prices are declining, signalling a brighter future,” the President stated.

He stated that as the wet season approached, his government remained steadfast in boosting agricultural productivity.

“We are determined to enhance food production and ensure self-sufficiency and food security for all Nigerians through targeted input support, mechanisation, and innovative farming initiatives. Our resolve to build a resilient and prosperous nation remains unwavering.

“In this sacred month, I call on all Nigerians to join hands in prayer and action for our beloved country’s continued growth and development.

“Let us fervently seek Allah’s guidance and protection for our nation, and let our words and deeds reflect our shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress.”

He extended his wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan for a month filled with joy, peace, and spiritual renewal.

“May the blessings of this holy month illuminate our hearts and homes, and may we emerge from it as better individuals and a stronger nation,” he said. (NAN)