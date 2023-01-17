Tinubu will revamp Nigeria’s Health sector -PCC

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Medical Department of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has expressed confidence in the capacity of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to revamp Nigeria’s Health sector, if elected.

Dr Ikechukwu Odikpo, Director, Medical of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Odikpo, who acknowledged the gaps in the Nigerian health sector, stated his belief in the readiness of Tinubu to close the gaps by improving on the robust health policies of the present APC-led administration.

He explained that Tinubu’s strategy to improve the welfare and take home of medical practitioners with enabling environment to thrive professionally, would end the brain drain and medical tourism.

“If the welfare of a doctor is adequately taken care of and working environment enabled, which is one of the plans of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, certainly, the job will be exciting and it will reduce brain drain.

“Secondly, Tinubu as he did in Lagos, will ensure prompt and quality healthcare service delivery, medical tourism would reduce,” he said.

The director, who described Tinubu as a visionary leader, said he would interface with health stakeholders in the country on Feb. 10.

According to him, the scheduled town hall meetings are aimed at having conversations with doctors and health workers on ways of repositioning the country’s health sector.

Dr Joseph Kigbu, Secretary of the Campaign Council, also told NAN about the ability of Tinubu to improve on the health policies and successes of the Present APC-led administration.

Kigbu said that Tinubu had promised to expand the services of Primary Health Centres by locating one in every electoral ward in the country.

He said that Tinubu was determined to replicate his successes in Lagos which made it the only state in Nigeria with lowest rate of maternal mortality.

The Secretary who bemoaned the high rate of Nigeria’s maternal mortality, said that Tinubu would engender policies capable of preserving lives of mothers and children during child birth.

Kigbu restated the capacity of the APC Presidential candidate to drive the process of improved National Health Insurance which would tackle the Out-Of- Pocket Syndrome and guarantee health equality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in collaboration with Healthcare Transformation Coalition (HTC), recently organized a symposium on transformation of Nigeria’s health sector. (NAN)