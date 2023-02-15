Tinubu will replicate good works of Buhari’s administration – Group 

By Deji Abdulwahab

The APC Amalgamated Support Group says the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, will replicate the good works of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if elected president during the Feb. 25 poll.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Kailani Muhammad, said this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the new APC Amalgamated Support Groups in Abuja.

Muhammad said a Tinubu Presidency would serve as a catalyst and replication of the unfinished good works of the Buhari administration, in terms of economy diversification, most especially, agriculture.

According to him, President Buhari’s administration

has done its best under the circumstances.

“We are all living witnesses of the giant strides he has made in the development of critical infrastructure.

“This is ranging from roads, railways, development of small and medium entrepreneurships across board in all the six geo- political zones, upgrading and renovation of airports.

“The President Buhari administration’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme is among other landmark achievements he made in his about seven years and nine months of governance.

“These have impacted positively in the socio- economic lives of millions of Nigerians.

“Despite these developments, some Nigerians are using the issues of the currency swap and redesign, to deliberately sabotage, cast shadows and discredit the President Buhari government.

But we all know that the Tinubu Presidency is going to be a catalyst and replication of the unfinished good works of the Buhari administration, in terms of economy diversification, most especially, agriculture.

“Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the agricultural sector, is going to be empowered to act as a major internally generated revenue mobiliser and GDP enhancer as enshrined in his economic development template,” he said.

The director-general said that the APC support groups under his watch, were making concerted efforts and synergised inputs to re-invent the nation’s socio- economic and political architecture.

According to him, this can be achieved through the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the benefit of all.

“We are not shaking, but very confident that our resolve will manifest abundantly, by the Grace of God Almighty. (NAN)