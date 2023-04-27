Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler



By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Oba Afolabi Obasuyi, the Alagbaka of Agbaka in Akure South Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, says the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to transform Nigeria and make it the economic capital of Africa.

Oba Obasuyi stated this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

He said that Tinubu was imbued with intelligence and competence to give Nigeria the greatest and the best economy when inaugurated as the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has an uphill task ahead of him, restoring economic stability and growth to the country.

“One thing is that everyone around the world trusts him to appoint people with capacity and talents into the government and that, we hope will carry through to his presidency and herald key reforms in virtually all the sectors of our economy,” he said.

The traditional ruler added that Nigerians would begin to heave a sigh of relief as soon as Tinubu takes over the mantle of leadership.

According to him, Tinubu has a rich manifesto that if thoroughly implemented and devoid of politics, then the country will be in fabulous wealth.

He, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians, irrespective of party divides, to join hands with the president-elect to move the country forward. (NAN)