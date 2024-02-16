Tinubu will inaugurate Lagos Red Line Rail – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said the much-anticipated Red Line rail will be commissioned on Thursday, February 29 by President Bola Tinubu.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said the much-anticipated Red Line rail will be commissioned on Thursday, February 29 by President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) Stakeholders Forum themed: “Parking in Lagos, the journey so far – Assessing the social and economic impact of the industry” held at GRA, Ikeja.

He said the Red Line rail, which runs from Agbado in Ogun State and terminates at the Oyingbo area of Lagos, is one of the integrated mass transit corridors in the state in line with his administration’s THEMES+ Developmental Agenda.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration, which is intentional and unrelenting in its efforts to address all traffic issues in the state, has identified indiscriminate parking as one of the major challenges of the free flow of traffic.

He said the Lagos State Parking Policy, which came into being with the establishment of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) was to regulate all forms of parking by adopting innovative, adaptable, and sustainable operational systems and technologies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s zero-tolerance policy for the flouting of rules and regulations guiding the Lagos transport sector, urged all stakeholders in the sector to comply with the Lagos State Parking Policy in the renewed and intentional effort to curb indiscriminate parking in the State.

He said: “We have adopted a model that ensures a win-win situation between the State and Local Governments. Lagos has already shown that this kind of state-LGA partnership can work, through the establishment of LASAA, and the Land Use Charge, and we are now set to showcase the same with the Lagos State Parking Authority.

“Therefore, the Local Governments in Lagos State, under the Conference 57 umbrella, and Mr. Kolade Alabi, the National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), are our strategic partners in this renewed effort to regulate parking across the State.

“Just recently, we approved the On-Street parking scheme, to regulate the existing roadside parking and checkmate haphazard parking in line with global best practices. We are utilising existing major roads suitable to accommodate On-Street parking, and to create additional parking spaces, especially in areas with high parking traffic.

“The On-Street parking scheme, as with most of our projects, is being done in partnership with the private sector, and we will continue to explore the Public Private Partnership model to benefit from its effectiveness in delivering high-quality service to meet the needs of our increasing population.”

Speaking earlier, the LASPA General Manager, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, said parking management was on the centre stage towards meeting the target of traffic management of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Adelabu urged all stakeholders to work with LASPA in its effort to rid Lagos of parking-induced gridlocks, through the effective implementation of the Lagos State Parking Policy.

She said: “As you are all aware Traffic management and Transportation is the first pillar of the THEMES+ agenda of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led administration. It might interest you to know that Parking management takes centre stage in the actualisation of this objective, as it is practically impossible to venture into traffic management without putting into consideration the issue of parking management.

“Our mandate is clear and we are resolute in pursuit of excellence in its actualisation in line with global best practices. We are fully empowered and also intentional about operating a more efficient and sustainable parking management system in line with the administration’s THEMES+ agenda to move Lagos State towards a 21st-century economy.

“We have a vision and are not unaware of the challenges to achieving it, but we are resolute in the pursuit of our goals and objectives towards the actualisation of this vision.

“This vision aims to achieve excellence in how Lagos State parking policies are envisioned and developed in line with the best global practices for a modern, efficient and sustainably managed parking system towards reducing congestion, disruption, improved road safety and changing travel behaviour.”