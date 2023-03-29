Tinubu will build a new Nigeria, Olaosebikan assures Nigerians

By Akeem Abas

A veteran journalist and politician, Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, says President-elect Bola Tinubu will build a new Nigeria that all will be proud of.

Olaosebikan made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Ibadan while congratulating Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaosebikan is former Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of APC Presidential Campaign Council in Oyo State and erstwhile Chair of Oluyole Local Council.

He said that as the rock of Nigeria’s democracy, Tinubu’s contributions to the evolution of democracy remained unmatched by any living Nigerian.

Olaosebikan described Tinubu as a symbol of stability, permanence, strength, dependability, steadfastness and growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Within eight years, Tinubu revolutionised governance, leadership, politics, and revenue generation in the most complex state in Nigeria, Lagos.

“He preserved continuity through purposeful, meaningful and pragmatic leadership, and eventually made Lagos the model for the remaining 35 states in Nigeria on development,” he said.

Olaosebikan, is a former Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Lam Adesina and also a former Regional Editor (North) of the Vanguard Newspapers.

The veteran journalist said that Tinubu, a fulfilled maker of governors, ministers and presidents, would be magnificently inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

“By this time next year, when he will be marking his 72nd birthday, we shall be glad to celebrate him as the President we are all proud of. He will surely give us a new Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)