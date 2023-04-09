Tinubu will assemble qualified Nigerians for better Nigeria – Ondo APC Chairman

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State, says the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would assemble the best qualified Nigerians for good governance in Nigeria.

Adetimehin, who described Tinubu as a builder and developer of human resources, applauded the people of the state for voting overwhelmingly for the party in the Feb. 25 poll.

The chairman, in an Easter message on Sunday in Akure, assured that the party would continue to justify the confidence reposed in it by people of the state.

Adetimehin tasked Christians and all who believe in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, to reflect on His virtues and teachings at all times.

“Easter is a time to reflect on the life and time of our Saviour and Lord; His teachings, what He stands for, and our ultimate destination when we depart from here.

“We also need to acknowledge that sin is the bane of our problems. We need to change our ways, and attitudinal behaviors, for divine intervention,” the party chieftain admonishes.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, called on Christians to intensify prayers for the country’s positive transformation.

Oloyelogun, who spoke through Mr Olugbenga Omole, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports, asked Christian faithful to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ by showing love to one another at all times.

He added that death and resurrection of Jesus are symbols of redemption of humanity.

The speaker urged Christians to emulate Jesus’ doctrine in faith and hope, saying that Christians and Muslims in the state should continue to work for the overall interest of the state by promoting perseverance, peace and unity.

The speaker, who prayed for a peaceful and smooth transition of power on May 29, condemned the call for an interim government in Nigeria, describing the call as a setback for the country. (NAN)