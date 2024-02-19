Monday, February 19, 2024
Tinubu will address hardship, revamp economy – Ex-presidential aspirant

By Favour Lashem
A former All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has  urged   Nigerians not to entertain fear over  the current economic challenges as  President Bola Tinubu is working hard to fix the problems

Osifo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the president was  aware of the sufferings in the country and that he  was implementing a number of actions to end them.

According to him, Nigerians need to  be patient  with the President  and give government all the support towards surmounting the nation’s  challenges.

“Every Nigerian has one thing or the other to talk about now on the hardship.

“This good thing is that even the President has acknowledged the problems  and he understands what  Nigerians are going through now.

“He acknowledged the problem during  his last meeting with governors . He has given assurances that with time ,things will stabilise.

“Nigerians should not panic because what we are going through right now is a phase, and I believe this phase will pass soon,” Osifo said.

The politician, who noted  that things had not been easy for Nigerians as a result of the economic situation,  said that the president was not sleeping on all matters.

He added: “The President is trying his best to stabilise the economy and has made some pronouncements and  interventions on how to give  succour to  the people.

“Sometimes, when issues  like what we have  on our hands as a nation come up, there may not be  automatic solutions. Solutions will come as time goes on.

“I strongly believe that the President is aware of what is going on right now and he is doing everything possible to see how the issues will be addressed.”

Osifo also advised Nigerians to pray  for improved economy and give  government the needed  to succeed.

He said that some of  the problems in the country were caused by the actions and inactions of some citizens.

Osifo added that the state governors needed to do  their best to alleviate sufferings  the current situation .

He said that  governors could assist in solving some of  the problems in the country  through people-oriented policies .

“It is important for everyone of us- both the government and the people-to continue to work together to find solutions to the problems Nigerians are going through right now.

“Also, let the President, the governors and council chairmen prioritise issues  facing ordinary Nigerians .

“They must get things addressed and make sure that Nigerians don’t cry again. ” he said.

The politician called for more efforts on the part of the government in reducing  waste and cost of governance.

Osifo added: “It should be clear to all in the corridor of power that Nigerians are suffering, hence the need to stop wasteful spendings.

“There are so many things we can look at  to  reduce the  cost of governance.

“We should bring saved  funds to  solve some of the problems we are having  right now ” (NAN)

