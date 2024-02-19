Tinubu will address hardship, revamp economy – Ex-presidential aspirant

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has urged Nigerians not to entertain fear over the current economic challenges as President Bola Tinubu is working hard to fix the problems

Osifo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the president was aware of the sufferings in the country and that he was implementing a number of actions to end them.

According to him, Nigerians need to be patient with the President and give government all the support towards surmounting the nation’s challenges.

“Every Nigerian has one thing or the other to talk about now on the hardship.

“This good thing is that even the President has acknowledged the problems and he understands what Nigerians are going through now.

“He acknowledged the problem during his last meeting with governors . He has given assurances that with time ,things will stabilise.

“Nigerians should not panic because what we are going through right now is a phase, and I believe this phase will pass soon,” Osifo said.

The politician, who noted that things had not been easy for Nigerians as a result of the economic situation, said that the president was not sleeping on all matters.

He added: “The President is trying his best to stabilise the economy and has made some pronouncements and interventions on how to give succour to the people.

“Sometimes, when issues like what we have on our hands as a nation come up, there may not be automatic solutions. Solutions will come as time goes on.

“I strongly believe that the President is aware of what is going on right now and he is doing everything possible to see how the issues will be addressed.”

Osifo also advised Nigerians to pray for improved economy and give government the needed to succeed.

He said that some of the problems in the country were caused by the actions and inactions of some citizens.

Osifo added that the state governors needed to do their best to alleviate sufferings the current situation .

He said that governors could assist in solving some of the problems in the country through people-oriented policies .

“It is important for everyone of us- both the government and the people-to continue to work together to find solutions to the problems Nigerians are going through right now.

“Also, let the President, the governors and council chairmen prioritise issues facing ordinary Nigerians .

“They must get things addressed and make sure that Nigerians don’t cry again. ” he said.

The politician called for more efforts on the part of the government in reducing waste and cost of governance.

Osifo added: “It should be clear to all in the corridor of power that Nigerians are suffering, hence the need to stop wasteful spendings.

“There are so many things we can look at to reduce the cost of governance.

“We should bring saved funds to solve some of the problems we are having right now ” (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye