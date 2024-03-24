Tinubu welcomes release of Kuriga children, Sokoto pupils too

President Bola Tinubu has welcome news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

Tinubu’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday.

Ngelale also said the President commended the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

President Tinubu also welcomed the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration was “deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.”