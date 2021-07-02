Tinubu welcomes Matawalle to APC

July 2, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



A former governor of Lagos State,  Sen. Bola  Tinubu, has welcomed Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the All Congress (APC).

Tinubu, one of the leaders of APC,  in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, said the move by Matawalle showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state.

“Along with all other APC members, heartily welcome Matawalle into the APC.

“The move by Matawalle is the best way good governance in the state by   a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals,” he said.

Tinubu urged Matawalle to work more closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realise his progressive mandate and tackle challenges.

He said APC’s doors were open to those who wanted  democracy to flourish.

“The entry of governors Matawalle, David Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben of Cross River into the party demonstrates APC umbrella is succinctly broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country,”  he added.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,