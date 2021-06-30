Tinubu Welcomes Matawalle into APC Family

June 30, 2021



All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, formally welcomed Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle to party, commending him for not succumbing to coercion and pressure mounted by Peoples Democratic Party for him to remain .

In a special press statement released by his Media Office, Tinubu said move by Governor Matawalle showed that he is dedicated to bringing good governance to his state and move to a party founded on democratic ideals.

Zamfara governor formally joined APC on Tuesday at a ceremony in Gusau, state . He was received into APC by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee the party and Yobe State Governor Mai Buni, and several governors the party.

Before Buni, Governors David Ebonyi State and Ben Ayade Cross River had earlier defected from PDP to APC.

Tinubu said in the statement: “Along all All Progressives Congress , I heartily welcome Governor Bello Matawalle Zamfara State into the APC. The move by Governor Matawalle shows that he is dedicated to bringing good governance to his state and that the best way to do this is to be a member the party that was founded on democratic ideals and the objective forging a better society for all Nigeria’s people.

“That party is the APC for represents the best of our present and our future. The PDP is nothing the tainted and worst aspects of our nation’s past. is right for that party to be discarded by those committed to progressive governance and the welfare of both their state and nation. 

“As did Governors David of Ebonyi State and Ben Ayade of Cross River before him, Governor Matawalle withstood the coercion and pressure of the regressive PDP to remain their damaged enterprise. Matawalle understood that the PDP was not the way, and wisely decided to part company those would pull the nation backward so that he can join hands those seek national improvement.

“I encourage Governor Matawalle to now work even more closely and cooperatively with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realize his progressive mandate and tackle the challenges that now face us.

“The APC’s doors are open to those want democracy to flourish. The entry of Governors Matawalle, and Ayade into the party demonstrates that the APC umbrella is sufficiently broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country.

“May well-meaning people in the PDP also come to the realization that the PDP is not the place to achieve what is good and constructive for Nigeria and may they also change station accordingly. The nation has entered a historic moment. Now is not the time to waste your time and effort. Come and join the APC so that we all can work in better unison to build a better nation.”

