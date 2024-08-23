Tinubu vows to promote rule of law, ease justice administration

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to continue promoting the rule of law and ease the administration of justice in Nigeria.

He made this commitment during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu emphasised his administration’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring prompt attention to the judiciary, recognising its crucial role in driving social order, peace, security, and economic development.

He urged Kekere-Ekun to remain faithful to the constitution and promote the course of justice, integrity, discipline, and transparency during her tenure.

Kekere-Ekun, the 23rd and second female CJN, promised to take the judiciary to greater heights by improving its reputation and enhancing public confidence.

Tinubu commended Kekere-Ekun’s admirable family and professional background, noting her exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to her calling.

He praised her meritorious rise from magistrate to justice of the Supreme Court, describing her as a beacon of hope for young women aspiring to break the glass ceiling.

The President also acknowledged the significant role of the Supreme Court in Nigeria’s evolution, resolving complex legal conflicts and shaping public policy.

He expressed his expectation that the apex court would continue to play a critical role in shaping constitutional democracy and impacting all segments of Nigerian society.

Tinubu thanked Justice Kayode Ariwoola for his 33 years of dignified and honourable service to the judiciary and the country, wishing him a healthy retirement.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State thanked President Tinubu for ensuring a seamless transition by swearing in Kekere-Ekun as Acting CJN, describing her as a rare and exceptional individual.

Kekere-Ekun promised to improve the judiciary’s reputation and enhance public confidence, emphasising the need for cooperation and collective effort to achieve a better judiciary.

Kekere-Ekun was born on 7 May 1958 in London, United Kingdom.

She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Lagos in 1980 and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar on 10 July 1981.

She proceeded to the London School of Economics, where she earned a Master’s degree in Law in November 1983.

Kekere-Ekun joined the Lagos State Judiciary as Senior Magistrate II and rose to the position of State High Court Judge.

She served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, from November 1996 to May 1999, among several key positions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kekere-Ekun is the 23rd and second female CJN, after Justice Aloma Mukhtar, who served from 2012 to 2014.(NAN)