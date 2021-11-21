Tinubu visits Orji Kalu, says country greater than anyone’s personal ambition

Former Governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on visited the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, in his Abuja residence.

Tinubu who arrived Kalu’s residence at 4:25pm and left at about 6:45pm, said that his meeting with the former governor of Abia centred the development of the country.

discussed the way forward for the country and this country is important and greater than any one’s personal ambition.

have been together and concerned about the stability, progress, development and security of the country.

“The future of our youth is more critically important than selfish and personal intentions,’’ he said. (NAN)

