Tinubu visits Orji Kalu, both committed to national development  

November 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Former Governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of All Progressive’s Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Whip of Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, in his residence.

Tinubu who arrived ’s residence at 4:25pm and left at about 6:45pm, said that his meeting with former governor of Abia centred on development of country.

“We discussed way forward for country and this country is important and greater than any one’s personal ambition.

“We have together and concerned about stability, progress, development and security of country.

future of our youth is more critically important than selfish and personal intentions,’’ he said. (NAN)

