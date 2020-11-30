Tinubu Vanguard condemns Borno killing

A political pressure group, Tinubu Vanguard, has condemned the gruesome murder of 43 farmers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Dr Johnny Ben, the group’s Director-General, condemned the act in a statement on Monday, describing the killing as great loss to the people of Borno and the entire country.

Ben urged Nigerians to be vigilant and provide necessary information to security agencies about suspicious movements of criminal element.

“We condemn the killing of 43 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram; it is an indication that the sect is making a strong come back.