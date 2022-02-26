Tinubu Vanguard calls for proper implementation of amended electoral act

A political support group, Tinubu Vanguard, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and other stakeholders, to ensure proper implementation of the newly amended electoral Act.



Director-General of the group, Dr Benjamin Johnny, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for finally assenting to the bill.



He called on relevant stakeholders to take full advantage of the Act for improved electoral processes in 2023 and beyond.



“We salute Mr President for his courage in signing the Electoral Act Amendment bill into law.



“This has justified the President’s commitment to improving our electoral processes.

“Now that the bill has been signed, we urge all stakeholders to do the needful to ensure its proper implementation.



“Political players, civil societies, the media and all eligible voters should take cognizance of the new provisions for maximum utilisation,” he said.

Jonnny urged INEC to take immediate steps to ensure that the new Act was fully operationalised for improved electoral system.

“The law enforcement agencies and the judiciary should also do well to ensure that the law took effect from when it was signed,” he said.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari finally assented to the amended electoral Act on Friday, after initially withholding assent due to some reservations he raised (NAN)

