Tinubu urges women to prepare their children appropriately for future of greatness

…Says the Church has an integral role to play

By Chimezie Godfrey

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , Senator Oluremi Tinubu has charged religious leaders especially the women to instill discipline, love and the fear of God in their children and other followers.

The First Lady made the remarks during a visit to her office at the State House, Abuja by the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) led by its National Chairperson, Mrs Victoria Ihesiulor.

According to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Christianity is a religion of love, meekness and tolerance that need to be extended towards everyone regardless of their faith, race, ethnicity and social background.

“We must respect and love our neighbors as ourselves, but we have missed it because we have brought a lot of politics into religion meanwhile, politics itself is a nation, and Christ sits on that nation”.

The First Lady charged mothers to train up their children.

“Stop speaking down the glory of Nigeria, rather, prepare your children for the glory to come’’

“As for us, we are going to lead according to the fear of God, I am a Nigerian and I don’t want to fly out of this nation, therefore let us all join our hands together in building it.’’

“We are not in office for ethnicity or religiosity”.

“My family is not taking the grace of God to serve Nigeria for granted”.

Mrs Victoria Ihesiulor in her remarks, lauded the steadfast advocacy by the First Lady, setting the pace and advancing the interest of women at all times.

She noted her tireless work towards uplifting the country out of hardship.

Mrs Ihesiulor said that WOWICAN relentlessly support and pray for President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady and Nigeria for improved peace and development of the nation.

She stated further that the association is ready to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in achieving its purpose of better life for families.

WOWICAN which is the female wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria has about 45 million women across the Federation.

