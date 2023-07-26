Tinubu urges Super Falcons to be worthy ambassadors

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Falcons to continue to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria in their quest to conquer the FIFA Women World Cup.

The Super Falcons are in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 world cup and would be playing Australia in their second group match at the tourney.

In a statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Tinubu urged the players to put in their best efforts as they did in the match against Canada at the opening match.

‘’I take immense pride in the Super Falcons impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

‘’I firmly believe that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team,’’ he said.

Tinubu acknowledged the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa.

The President expressed confidence that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans would propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in the tournament.

He assured the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians, urging the team to continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence. (NAN)

