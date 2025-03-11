Tinubu urges political leaders to focus on poor, vulnerable Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night in Abuja, called on political leaders in the country to channel more resources and policies towards catering to the needs



By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night in Abuja, called on political leaders in the country to channel more resources and policies towards catering to the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

The President, who hosted governors, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service

Chiefs, and some selected Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to break the Ramadan fast at the State House, urged leaders to be selfless and work for the people’s benefit.

“I thank you all for responding to this invitation. You honoured it out of respect, no

t because you don’t have enough to eat or share,” President Tinubu said.

He noted that political leaders’ efforts are crucial in meeting citizens’ expectations.

He commended the people-oriented policies that had started yielding positive results in improved human development indexes and economic indicators.

The President attributed the success of economic reforms to the collective efforts of members of FEC and the collaboration of leaders at the sub-national level.

“I recall in our first FEC meeting, I said we were going to work hard to fetch water from a dry well.

”We are still working hard to ensure that there is water to drink and that we spend money, not the people.

“You, the leaders at the subnational levels, are also doing all you can to spend money, not the people,” he stated.

President Tinubu urged political leaders to work for posterity so that history would remember them for good.

“Look at yourselves as navigators that will bring the country to the promised land. Standing here as President is a great honour, and you can’t trade it.

“Continue doing what you are doing. And do more for the people,” he added.

Tinubu urged leaders to see the entire country as one big family in a house with people living in different rooms.

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, thanked the President for the bold and decisive reform of the Nigerian economy.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, who led the Christian prayers, said, “It is no coincidence that Muslims and Christians are fasting at the same time.”

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, noted that the prices of goods and foodstuffs were steadily dropping.

The minister said the reforms had also improved livelihoods while commending the President for his courage. (NAN)