Tinubu urges Muslims to be ambassadors of justice, peaceful coexistence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, charged Muslims to be ambassadors of justice, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

By Joy Akinsanya

Tinubu said while declaring open the 11th Triennial National Conference of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the national conference tagged ‘Gateway 2025‘ has the theme: “Islam and Muslims: Responsibilities and Relevance in a Pluralistic World”.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, also charged Muslim faithful to engage with the broader society constructively and conscientiously.

He commended the leadership and members of the Society for their stewardship and remarkable work in the country.

Tinubu described Ansar-Ud-Deen as a noble heritage of faith, knowledge and service.

The President also commended the religious organisation for championing the cause of Islamic education and community development in Nigeria.

“Let me begin by saluting the leadership of this great society, particularly the President, Alhaji Abdul-Rafiu Sanni and all the members of the National Executive Council for their steadfast.

“I salute you all for your stewardship and remarkable work you have continued to do in sustaining the founding ideals of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

“I also recall with pride the enduring relationship between my forebears and this organisation, a bond which I continue to hold dear.

“For over a century, the society has championed the cause of Islamic education and community development in Nigeria, from the establishment of schools and health centres, to supporting the spiritual and social needs of its members.

“The society has become a critical pillar of our national fabric. Your impact is visible across generations, particularly in your ability to nurture God-fearing intellectually sound and socially responsible individuals,” Tinubu said.

He described the theme of the conference as apt and thought-provoking in a world characterised by diversity of thought, belief and culture.

“The theme reminds us that while we hold fast to our faith, we must also engage with the broader society constructively and conscientiously.

“Let this conference be a platform for honest reflection, bold ideas and practical recommendations that will reinforce the relevance of Islam in addressing today’s challenges, from youth development to moral leadership.

“Also, from education reform to economic empowerment, your deliberations must point us towards unity and collecting progress,” he added

Tinubu said his administration would remain committed to building a more inclusive, secure and prosperous Nigerian guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said his adminstration was focused on reviving the economy, uplifting the poor and restoring confidence in public institutions.

He said the goals would not be achieved without the support and partnerships of credible, value driven organisations like the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

“I express my gratitude for your continuous prayers, counsel and support for our government.

“I urge you to remain steadfast in your noble pursuits and continue to serve as a force for unity, progress and enlightened citizenship,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sanni, said the conference served as a platform to reflect the society’s achievements, assess its challenges, and strategies for the future.

“This gathering is also a testament to collective commitment to the principles of unity, faith, and service to humanity.

“We aim to reinforce our commitment to educational advancement, moral upbringing, and national unity,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary-General of the National Council of Islamic Affairs and the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishiaq Oloyede, urged the society not to deviate from its methodology.

Oloyede also enjoined them not to deviate from education and dynamism attributes which had made Ansar-Ud-Deen stood out over the years.(NAN)