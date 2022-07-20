Tinubu unveils Shettima as running mate



By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday unveiled Sen. Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 general election.



Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Tinubu said that he believed strongly in the qualities of Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 poll.

“I remain steadfast in my belief in the selection of Shettima.

“I am unwavering in my belief that he is the very best person to run for office and to, hopefully, govern by my side, “he said.



Tinubu lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and members of APC National Working Committee (NWC), for their numerous support and encouragement since he became the party’s presidential candidate.



“For our party and nation, we hold the chance to move the nation and our collective cause forward as never before.

“To do this, we must be wise of thought and courageous of action,’’ Tinubu also a former two-term governor of Lagos State said.



He said that the APC must work to win the 2023 election so that it could enhance the living conditions of Nigerians by creating more jobs, better education, food, medicine etc to better the lots of the people.



“I stand ready to make this journey and, today, I am delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with my good friend, brother and running mate; Sen. Kashim Shettima.

“Much has been said and written about my decision to select Shettima to partner me on this journey.



“As a committed democrat and progressive, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional and moving period.



“I understand the strength of feeling that has been displayed by some within our party and I cherish and respect the views of all, ”Tinubu said.

He re-emphasised his believed in the APC project and promised not to let the people down.

“I believe that we must be victorious in order to achieve the greatness of which this country is capable.

“All my life, my decisions regarding the team around and supporting me have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.

“In politics, these principles are sacrosanct, without them there can be neither victory nor good governance. I seek both, I applied them as Governor of Lagos State. I apply them again now.

“This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach, in selecting Shettima, I have committed myself to this path,’’ Tinubu said.



He said that choosing Shettima was a difficult decision saying however, that he believed it was the best choice.

“This is where politics must end and leadership must begin,” he said.

Tinubu said that true leadership was not grounded in religion, populism or sentiment.

“To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds,” he said.



“Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all important electoral victory, but, also, steps into the shoes of the Vice-President.

“As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism he has my implicit confidence and faith,’’ he said. (NAN)

