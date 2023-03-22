Tinubu travels abroad Tuesday night ‘to rest’, perform lesser hajj – Aide

Nigeria’s President-elect, Mr. Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

This was revealed in a statement Wednesday in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman, Office of President-elect.

Rahman disclosed that the President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

While away, his media aide said the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest.

Tinubu is expected back in the country soon, the media aide also said.

“We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office”Rahman concludes.

.