Tinubu transmits N1.481trn 2025 Rivers budget to Reps

By Ikenna Osuoha

President Bola Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to consider and approve the sum of N1.481 trillion as the 2025 budget for Rivers .

Tinubu’s request was read by the Speaker of the House, Rep.Tajudeen Abbas, during Thursday’s plenary in Abuja.

NAN reports that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on March 18.

Is a significant and rare move aimed at addressing escalating political and security challenges in the oil-rich region.

President Tinubu appointed , retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas as the military administrator to oversee the state’s operations within the six months.

It is also constitutional for the House of Representatives’ relying on Section 11(4) of the Constitution, empowering the National Assembly to legislate for a state whose legislature is unable to function. (NAN) www.nannews.ng