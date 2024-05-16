Tinubu transmits anti-doping bill to Senate

President Bola Tinubu has sought approval of the Senate for the 2024 National Anti-Doping Bill.

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu said the request was in accordance with provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“I forward, herewith, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2024 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The national anti-doping bill, 2024 seeks to create an administratively independent National Anti-Doping Organisation, which is a cardinal requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the world anti-doping code and the international standard for code compliance by signatories.

“The enactment of this vital legislation will also help Nigeria to avoid the imposition of signatory consequences inclusive of loss of hosting and participating rights at Regional, Continental, and world championships or major athletic events.

“It is my hope that this submission will receive the usual kind expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate for passage of same into law before the Olympic fames coming up in Paris in July.”

In a separate letter, Tinibu also sought the consideration and approval of Senate for supplementary statutory appropriation to the 2024 statutory appropriation act of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Tinubu in the letter said:

“Following a review of the 2024 Statutory Appropriation of the FCTA, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has indicated that some critical projects were inadvertently omitted in the 2024 appropriation.

“The capital projects are a vital component of the performance of the FCT, and shall significantly impact manpower and infrastructural development within the FCT.

“In this regard, a 2024 Supplementary Appropriation to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation Act of the Federal Capital Territory Administration passed in March 2024, is hereby proposed.

“I therefore forward the proposed supplementary appropriation to the 2024 statutory appropriation act of the FCTA and trust that it shall receive the expeditious consideration of, and passage by the Senate.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards,”Tinubu said.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye