Tinubu to swear in Ministers Monday, unveils portfolios

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his confirmed Ministers Monday, August 21, 2023.

According to a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, the swearing-in ceremony by the President will take place Monday 21st August, 2023, at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja, 10:00 AM.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am”, Bassey said.

Earlier, Bassey also unveiled the portfolios of the Ministers as approved by Tinubu in the statement.

Read full text below:

PRESIDENT TINUBU ASSIGNS PORTFOLIOS TO MINISTERS*

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has assigned portfolios to Ministers as follows:

S/N MINISTERIAL PORTFOLIOS MINISTRY HON. MINISTERS

1 MINISTER OF ART, CULTURE AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY MINISTRY OF ART, CULTURE AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY -HANNATU MUSAWA

2 MINISTER OF DEFENCE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE -MOHAMMED BADARU

3 MINISTER OF STATE, DEFENCE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE- BELLO MATAWALLE

4 MINISTER OF EDUCATION MINISTRY OF EDUCATION -TAHIR MAMAN

5 MINISTER OF STATE, EDUCATION MINISTRY OF EDUCATION- YUSUF T. SUNUNU

6 MINISTER OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT -AHMED M. DANGIWA

7 MINISTER OF STATE, HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT -ABDULLAHI T. GWARZO

8 MINISTER OF BUDGET & ECONOMIC PLANNING MINISTRY OF BUDGET & ECONOMIC PLANNING -ATIKU BAGUDU

9 MINISTER OF STATE, ENVIRONMENT AND ECOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT & ECOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT -ISHAK SALAKO

10 MINISTER OF FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY MINISTRY OF FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY NYESOM WIKE

11 MINISTER OF STATE, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY MINISTRY OF FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY MAIRIGA MAHMUD

12 MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES & SANITATION MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCES AND SANITATION JOSEPH UTSEV

13 MINISTER OF STATE, WATER RESOURCES AND SANITATION MINISTRY OF WATER RESOURCESAND SANITATION BELLO M. GORONYO

14 MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY ABUBAKAR KYARI

15 MINISTER OF STATE, AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY MINISTRY OF STATE, AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY ALIYU SABI ABDULLAHI

16 MINISTER OF INTERIOR MINISTRY OF INTERIOR – SAÍDU A. ALKALI



17 MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS -YUSUF M. TUGGAR

18 COORDINATING MINISTER OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE MINISTRY OF HEALTH – ALI PATE

19 MINISTER OF STATE, HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE MINISTRY OF HEALTH -TUNJI ALAUSA

20 MINISTER OF POLICE AFFAIRS MINISTRY OF POLICE AFFAIRS IBRAHIM GEIDAM

21 MINISTER OF STATE,POLICE AFFAIRS MINISTRY OF POLICE AFFAIRS IMAAN SULAIMAN-IBRAHIM

22 MINISTER OF STEEL DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF STEEL DEVELOPMENT -SHUAIBU A. AUDU

23 MINISTER OF STATE, STEEL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER OF STEEL DEVELOPMENT U.MAIGARI AHMADU

24 MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND NATIONAL ORIENTATION MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND NATIONAL ORIENTATION – MUHAMMED IDRIS

25 ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE- LATEEF FAGBEMI

26 MINISTER OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT MINISTRY OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT- SIMON B. LALONG

27 MINISTER OF STATE, LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT MINISTRY OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT NKIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA

28 MINISTER OF SPECIAL DUTIES AND INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY OF SPECIAL DUTIES AND INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS- ZEPHANIAH JISALO

29 MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS, INNOVATION AND DIGITAL ECONOMY MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS, INNOVATION AND DIGITAL ECONOMY – BOSUN TIJANI

30 MINISTER OF FINANCE AND COORDINATING MINISTER OF THE ECONOMY MINISTRY OF FINANCE – WALE EDUN

31 MINISTER OF MARINE AND BLUE ECONOMY MINISTRY OF MARINE AND BLUE ECONOMY – BUNMI TUNJI-OJO

32 MINISTER OF POWER MINISTRY OF POWER -ADEBAYO ADELABU

33 MINISTER OF SOLID MINERALS DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF SOLID MINERALS DEVELOPMENT – DELE ALAKE

34 MINISTER OF TOURISM MINISTRY OF TOURISM -LOLA ADE-JOHN

35 MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION – ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

36 MINISTER OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT -DORIS ANITE



37 MINISTER OF INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY MINISTRY OF INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY – UCHE NNAJI



38 MINISTER OF WORKS MINISTRY OF WORKS -DAVID UMAHI



39 MINISTER OF AVIATION AND AEROSPACE DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF AVIATION AND AEROSPACE DEVELOPMENT- FESTUS KEYAMO



40 MINISTER OF YOUTH MINISTRY OF YOUTH -ABUBAKAR MOMOH



41 MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION MINISTRY OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION- BETTA EDU



42 MINISTER OF STATE, GAS RESOURCES MINISTRY OF STATE, GAS RESOURCES -EKPERIPE EKPO



43 MINISTER OF STATE, PETROLUEM RESOURCES MINISTRY OF STATE, PETROLUEM RESOURCES -HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI



44 MINISTER OF SPORTS DEVELOPMENT MINISTRY OF SPORTS DEVELOPMENT- JOHN ENOH



45 MINISTER OF WOMEN AFFAIRS MINISTRY OF WOMEN AFFAIRS – UJU KENNEDY

The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday 21st August, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre,

Aso Villa, Abuja.

Time: 10:00 AM

-SIGNED-

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

