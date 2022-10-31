By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential candidate, will on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Lagos present his Action Plan to the leaders of the organised private sector.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.

According to him, Tinubu will meet with business leaders and captains of industry at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, where he will present his action plan.

Onanuga said the meeting would afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector an opportunity to interact with Tinubu and interrogate his action plan for Nigeria.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 21 unveiled Tinubu-Shettima policy document christened “Action Plan for a Better Nigeria“.

He said the document had enjoyed positive reviews across various segments of the economy since it was launched.

“The town hall session is convened to allow Tinubu share his vision for a better Nigeria with various actors in the economy and allow for critical examination of the policy options contained in the Action Plan.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a very rich private sector background and experience. He has abiding faith in private enterprise and its fundamental role in national development and economic growth.

“The private sector needs power, predictability and consistency in policy to drive investment and boost national productivity,” the statement quoted the Secretary of APC PCC, Mr James Faleke, as saying.

Faleke added that the dialogue would enable business leaders to also share their insights and concerns with Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that the town hall would be a great avenue to sell Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had on Sunday presented his action plan to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and other leaders of Afenifere in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Afenifere is a Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization. (NAN)

