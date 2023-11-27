Tinubu to present 2024 Budget to NASS on Wednesday 



President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Reliable sources in the upper chamber informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The sources said the President had written to both the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, conveying his intention to address the joint session.

The two NASS leaders are expected to read the President’s letter to Senators and Members of the House of Representatives during Tuesday’s plenary.

It will be recalled that Tinubu had about three weeks ago forwarded the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP), proposing an expenditure of N26.1 for the 2024 fiscal year .

After two weeks of deliberations and interface with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the revenue and expenditure projections, the Senate through its Committee on Finance approved the MTEF.

It specifically approved the N26.1trillion proposed as 2024 budget and other parameters proposed by Tinubu .

It also approved new borrowings of 7.8trillion, while pegging the oil price benchmark for 2024 at $73.96 and oil production at 1.78 million barrels per day.

Other parameters approved are GDP growth rate of 3.76 per cent, inflation rate of 21.40 per cent, suggested benchmark exchange rate of N700 to $1 and a projected budget deficit of N9.04 trillion.

By Naomi Sharang (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

