Tinubu to participate in G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country.

The Nigerian leader’s participation is at the instance of the Brazilian President and current President of the group, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

The Summit holding from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, will bring together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and multilateral financial institutions, among others.

This year’s meeting, under the theme, ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,’ will see the participants discuss the fight against hunger and poverty; reform of the Institution of global governance and; sustainable development and Energy Transition.

“Nigeria has always strongly advocated for a reform of the global governing institutions, and often presented its impressive credentials as a strong contender for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms”.

He will be accompanied by top government officials including Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity.

Others are: Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

“The President will return to Nigeria at the end of the visit,” said Onanuga. (NAN)