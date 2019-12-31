Tinubu to Nigerians: Past difficulties should not deter us

Former Governor of Lagos State and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to be deterred by past difficulties.

The former governor stated this in a 2020 New Year Message he personally signed Tuesday.

He said, “As we look back on the past year and decade, we thank God for his kindness and mercy in keeping and sustaining us. As we enter the new year and this new decade, we look to God to carry us forward that our nation continue to advance as is our good and proper destiny. For each and every Nigerian no matter your region, religion or ethnicity, may this year be a year of peace, prosperity and progress. May all share in the dream that is Nigeria and may that dream come ever closer to becoming our daily reality.





“Throughout the years of our existence, we have had days of celebration. We have also suffered through nights of turmoil. Through it all, we have always maintained that if we stay united and work hard our nation will become a better home. This has not always been an easy thing to do.

But we are a resilient and strong people. The difficulties of the past cannot deter us from the benefits of a greater future.



He added , “No matter the odds, we strive. No matter how much others say we cannot, we still achieve. No matter how long the road, we shall walk it.

“We have come far in many ways. I thank all patriotic Nigerians for the progress thus far made. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration for establishing the foundation for greater things this new year and for future years to come. There are things we must continue do to perfect this nation.





“For this new year, let us all take heart and commit ourselves to do better as individuals and as citizens of a Nigeria joined in purpose and in the belief that this nation is the best hope not only for us but for Africa and the black race.



“Let us pledge to act toward each other with the strength of unity and compassion. Let us do away with the weaknesses of fear and and division. As long as we have the courage to be our better selves we shall make Nigeria a greater nation.

“I wish every Nigerian a peaceful and prosperous new year and even better years to come.”