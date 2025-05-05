Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos-Calabar coastal highway section, says Umahi

Mr Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate a 30-kilometer, over 70 per cent completed portion of Section One of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway before May 25.

By Salif Atojoko

Umahi made this statement while briefing State House Correspondents following the fifth Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

The minister also revealed that an additional 10 kilometers of Section Two of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway would be inaugurated by President Tinubu.

In addition, Umahi mentioned that 10 kilometers of the Sokoto-Badagry road project, at the Kebbi axis, completed with concrete, would also be inaugurated before May 25.

“I am very pleased and excited to announce that the loan component of that project was reviewed by Deutsche Bank and the Development Bank of South Africa.

“They reviewed all the bid documents and concluded that the procurement process was excellent. In fact, they even stated that it was undervalued.

“They communicated this to the Minister of Finance in the U.S. and reiterated it when we showed them the road,” he added.

Umahi emphasised that the cost of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project had undergone international review, with all parties satisfied with both the content and character of the project.(NAN)