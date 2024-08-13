Tinubu to depart Abuja Wednesday for Equatorial Guinea on official visit

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation



President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Mbasogo.



A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, said President Tinubu would hold meetings with Mbasogo, and sign agreements on oil and gas and security.



“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and others who will sign agreements and review opportunities to improve bilateral relations,” said Ngelale.



NAN reports that prior to the establishment of formal relations between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, there had been long history of informal relations before the establishment of formal relations between both countries which has been very cordial and brotherly.

The proximity and maritime borders between the two countries increased the migration of citizens resulted in inter- marriages.



In 1968, following the attainment of independent in Equatorial Guinea, the two countries formalised their relations and the Nigerian Consulates in Malabo was upgraded to full Embassy in the same year.(NAN)

