

Ahead of his 69th birthday coming up on Monday, former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to chair this year’s Arewa House Lecture holding on Saturday in Kaduna.



The lecture, which is the 11th edition of the annual Arewa House lecture, will take place at the Arewa House Banquet Hall, Kaduna.



According to the organisers of the event, the theme of this year lecture is “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 era.”



Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum will deliver the lecture.



The Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the most distinguished founders of modern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.



The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerian to address issues of national importance.



In a letter inviting Asiwaju Tinubu, the Director of the Centre, Dr. Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu, said: “On behalf of the board and management of the Arewa House-Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna- we have the privilege and honour to invite Your Excellency to serve as Chairman at the Eleventh Arewa House Annual Memorial Lecture Series.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

