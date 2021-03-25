Tinubu to chair Arewa House lecture in Kaduna

Chief Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is to chair the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture in .

This was made known in a statement made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports the Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the most distinguished founders of Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu , the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians issues of national importance.

The theme of the lecture holding on Saturday is: “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 era.”

According to Rahman, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, will deliver the lecture.

The Director of the Centre, Dr Shu’aibu Shehu , said: “On behalf of the and management of the Arewa House-Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Ahmadu University, , the privilege and honour to invite Tinubu to serve as Chairman at the Eleventh Arewa House Annual Memorial Lecture Series.” (NAN)

