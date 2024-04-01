Tinubu to attend inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Faye

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Ngelale stated,”The President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

“President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

“The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.”

By Chimezie Godfrey