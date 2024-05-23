Tinubu to attend inauguration of Dèby of Chad





President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 23, depart Abuja for N’Djamena, the Republic of Chad, to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Déby.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

The inauguration of President Déby follows his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

According Ngelale, President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.