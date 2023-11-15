Tinubu to attend Guinea-Bissau’s independence anniversary Thursday

By Ismail Abdulaziz
President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
He said the president would arrive Bissau on Thursday for the ceremony being hosted by Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Embalo.
Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on Sept. 24, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for Nov. 16.
President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday.