Tinubu to attend Faye’s inauguration as Senegalese president

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s president-elect, Mr Bassirou Faye as substantive president in Dakar on Tuesday at the invitation of the West African country

.

His spokesman, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, stated on Monday in Abuja that the president would leave Abuja for Dakar on Tuesday.

Tinubu, Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments, will join other regional leaders at the event.

He would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and other senior government officials.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration, Ngelale stated. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz