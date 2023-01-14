Tinubu to Appoint Northern Media Icons into Campaign Team





Barring last-minute changes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has decided to appoint two prominent northern journalists to his media team.

One of the senior journalists (name withheld) is a celebrated columnist and former editor at different times with the two biggest newspaper groups in Northern Nigeria.

The other younger prospective appointee (name withheld) is an award-winning pen-pusher and one of the shining lights of investigative journalism in Nigeria.

PRNigeria gathered that the two journalists have agreed in principle to quit their present engagements and join the Tinubu media team ahead of the February 25 election.

According to a credible source in the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Tinubu received quality advice from some high-level stakeholders on the need to add fresh perspectives into his campaign strategy by injecting fresh personnel in the area of strategic communication which the APC candidate accepted immediately.

The source told PRNigeria that the appointments may be announced as early as Sunday and will take immediate effect.

“You know we are now at the business end of the campaign season and anything that has to be done has to be done quickly to add vibrancy to the campaign with specific target audiences and ensure not just any kind of victory but a resounding one that will lead no one doubt,” the source told PRNigeria.

By PRNigeria