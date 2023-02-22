Tinubu, the strategic leader Nigeria needs in these turbulent times — former VC

By Razak Owolabi

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, former Vice-Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin says Nigeria needs a strategic leader like Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in these turbulent times.

Abubakre, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said that among other things, Tinubu had a strategic outlook on the unity of Nigeria.

He said the presidential candidate knows the importance of leveraging Nigeria’s diverse cultures and regional comparative advantage for sustainable development.

The former Vice-Chancellor said that as a principled leader, Tinubu was the only political candidate that has been consistent.

Abubakre added that the presidential candidate also has a cosmopolitan outlook.

“Tinubu is the only primary contestant among the top four candidates who had worked for global multinational firms such as Deloitte in the USA and Exon Mobil in Nigeria.

“Tinubu’s transferable skillsets from his work at renowned multinational companies include his appreciation and pedigree in championing processes, good governance, efficiency and effectiveness required to transform Nigeria for the better.

“This had helped him to be prepared for the leadership requirements of being a successful President of a diverse Nigeria; for example, Tinubu appreciates the power of equity, inclusivity and diversity,” he said.

Abubakre said that through Tinubu’s strategic leadership, he will unlock win-win public-private partnerships for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s many challenges.

He said Tinubu has a unique track record of always being ahead of his time; for example, via his decision to invest Lagos State government resources in Econet which he said has multiplied many folds in return on investment for the state.

Abubakre also praised the presidential candidate for the commencement of development of the light rail project and electricity projects when he was the governor of Lagos State.

On Tinubu’s consistency he said he had never decamped from his political party and did not sell out to former President Obasanjo when the pressure was on.

“He also did not compromise in 1993 after MKO’s mandate was usurped when many others sold out to Abacha by taking up political positions in his cabinet.

“On the contrary, he put his life on the line and fought for the enshrinement of democracy in the latter and the separation of powers (federal and state) for the former.

“Indeed, as narrated by Governor Wike of Rivers State, Tinubu stood his ground with his unalloyed support for President Buhari’s second term bid despite the irresistible entreaties from the opposition camp in 2019,” the emeritus professor said.

He said Tinubu is an idea whose time has come and if elected president of Nigeria, will activate his global network to address Nigeria’s hydra-headed challenges.

Abubakre said some of the challenges Nigeria faces that Tinubu can address include unemployment, weak institutions, limited infrastructure, low government revenue, high cost of business operations and Nigeria’s poor reputation globally.

He said that for example, he can inspire Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute more to nation-building.

“As he did in Lagos through his 25 years of the infrastructural development plan, he and his team can develop a Marshal plan that will be the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation and development of the country’s competitive and comparative advantage.

“As he has done with his support for the Lagos – Kebbi Rice project synergy at Imota, he will help unlock scarce value e.g. via a better supply chain for business.

“This is by unleashing the exponential continental benefits of the African Free Trade Continental Agreement to harness symbiotic synergies across the African continent and for the benefit of Nigeria and the world,” Abubakre said.

He said Tinubu will create the enabling environment to encourage and leverage the power of Nigerian youths to position Nigeria as the regional ICT powerhouse.

Abubakre said the presidential candidate will do this by equipping the youths with the skillsets and creating an ecosystem for them to thrive more in the Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Metaverse and Quantum Computing areas.

He asserted that Tinubu will create an enabling environment for Nigerians to demonstrate their world-acclaimed excellence in the field of learning, hard work, dexterity and tested leadership in the community of nations.

“Tinubu, despite his age and because of previous landmarks and erudition in administration, could win the presidential poll of a developed country.

“Just like Barrack Obama did in the USA or just like Rishi Sunak in the UK, purely on his merit resting on his trajectory,” the former Vice Chancellor added.

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, an indigene of Osun State was also a former Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission.

He has a First Class degree from the University of Ibadan and was a Commonwealth scholar for his doctorate, which he bagged at SOAS, University of London.

Abubakre was the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria’s (MSSN) national president from 1974-1975.

His achievement includes the construction of the MSSN Secretariat in Ilorin, uniting the Muslim students and fostering better cooperation with the Christians. (NAN)