Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has restated the need for all Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity among them to ensure prosperity of the country.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Kano when he visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The former Lagos State Governor said that Nigerians should exude tolerance and deep understanding to sustain the country’s unity.

He said the nation was at a critical stage of its history, adding that unity and understanding were required for it to move forward.

“Lagos and Kano States are known for their cosmopolitan and tolerant nature, this is the way to go.

“My visit today is a clear testimony that people can work together to make positive change possible regardless of tribe and religion, ,” he said.

Earlier, Ado-Bayero stated that Tinubu’s choice of Kano to celebrate his birthday was a testimony of his love and quest for a united country.

The emir pledged to work towards promoting and strengthening Nigeria’s unity and development.

“As Nigerians, we need to play our roles to keep the nation together, we have to make Nigeria great.

“Political leaders have tremendous roles to play, as traditional rulers, they have our support,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

