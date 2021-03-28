Tinubu tasks Nigerians on national unity

Sen. Bola , the All Congress () National Leader, has restated the need for all Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity among them to prosperity of the country. 

stated on Sunday in Kano when he visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The former Lagos State Governor said that Nigerians should exude tolerance and deep understanding to sustain the country’s unity.

He said the nation was at a critical stage of history, adding that unity and understanding were required for it to move forward.

“Lagos and Kano States are known for their cosmopolitan and tolerant nature, is the to go.

“My visit today is a clear testimony that people can work together to make change regardless of tribe and religion, ,” he said.

Earlier, Ado-Bayero stated that ’s choice of Kano to celebrate his birthday was a testimony of his love and quest for a united country. 

The emir pledged to work towards promoting and strengthening ’s unity and development.

“As Nigerians, we need to play our roles to keep the nation together, we to make great.

“Political leaders tremendous roles to play, as traditional rulers, they our support,” he said.(NAN)

