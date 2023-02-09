Tinubu tasks newly elected NLC President on national unity, productivity

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has charged Joe Ajaero, the newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to mobilise labour movement for national unity and productivity.

Tinubu gave the charge in a statement issued by Mr Tunde Rahman, his Media Officer, on Thursday in Abuja, while congratulating Ajaero as the newly elected NLC president.

According to him, mobilise labour movement for national unity and productivity will enhance socio-economic justice for Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his election, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees.

He was unanimously elected unopposed as the NLC President at the just-concluded 13th National Delegates’ Conference of the labour movement in Abuja.

Tinubu praised the immediate-past NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, for his years of service and leading Nigerian workers conscientiously.

“I congratulate the new NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for his election, particularly for having the confidence of his colleagues, who unanimously elected him unopposed and being elected by your colleagues is a measure of confidence.

“It is also a trust in your demonstrable ability to lead the NLC to new era of progress, co-operation and value creation for Nigerian workers and the entire people of our blessed country.

“I charge the new Labour leader to use his position to mobilise the entire workforce for better national productivity and increased economic output,” Tinubu said.

He added that this was critical to quicken the quest for shared prosperity, while fighting for social and economic justice and upholding the rights of workers.

“I also celebrate your immediate predecessor, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, for his years of service and leadership.

“I trust that both of you will continue to work together to strengthen the labour movement, to continue to promote the interest of workers and bring progress and development to our country,” Tinubu said. (NAN